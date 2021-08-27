Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

WATCH: Cow rides in McDonald’s drive-thru line

By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (Gray News) – A woman going through a McDonald’s drive-thru lane had to do a double-take after seeing a cow cruising in the backseat of a car ahead of her in line.

You read that right – a cow.

Jessica Nelson couldn’t believe what she saw and pulled out her phone to get video evidence.

“I was in awe and couldn’t believe I was the only one videoing the cow,” Nelson said.

She posted the video on Facebook with the caption, “Tell me you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin.”

With nearly 90,000 views, the cow is definitely getting noticed now.

Nelson said there were apparently three cows in the backseat, but the others were lying down.

It is unclear if the driver ordered any burgers for the cows.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Montgomery County schools will be closing due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, according to...
2 Montgomery County schools to close over COVID cases
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Montgomery police say someone was shot in the 2600 block of East South Boulevard on Aug. 26,...
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Three suspects have been sentenced to prison six years after a man was killed during a...
3 sentenced to prison for 2016 Prattville murder
Chase Espy
Former Gov. Ivey staff member charged with child solicitation

Latest News

Ida is a hurricane and will make landfall as a category 3 storm Sunday evening in south-central...
Ida now a hurricane, eyeing Gulf Coast and Deep South
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
A Wisconsin woman was in awe when she spotted a cow riding through a McDonald's drive-thru.
WATCH: Cow rides through McDonald's drive-thru
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US presses on with Afghanistan evacuations despite fears of more attacks