Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for infant girl taken from Colorado Springs

(CBI)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An AMBER Alert was issued for 21-month-old Ezaria Glover out of Colorado Springs, Colo. Friday night.

Authorities say Ezaria was last seen Friday around 3:30 p.m. and believe she is with her father, Earther Lee Glover Jr., 50.

Glover is considered armed and dangerous with a history of domestic violence, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Colorado Springs Police say Glover was involved in a disturbance with his ex-girlfriend and at one point, fired shots at her and her 10-year-old daughter.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Montgomery County schools will be closing due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, according to...
2 Montgomery County schools to close over COVID cases
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris becomes emotional during a COVID-19 update,...
‘I don’t know how much longer we can do this’ says emotional Alabama state health officer
Montgomery police say someone was shot in the 2600 block of East South Boulevard on Aug. 26,...
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Three suspects have been sentenced to prison six years after a man was killed during a...
3 sentenced to prison for 2016 Prattville murder

Latest News

Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
Board says RFK assassin Sirhan changed man; grants parole
Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
RFK assassin moves closer to freedom with help of 2 Kennedys
Montgomery EMA provides COVID vaccinations at Cramton Bowl
Montgomery EMA provides COVID vaccinations at Cramton Bowl
COVID-19 causing concerns in kids, schools
COVID-19 causing concerns in kids, schools