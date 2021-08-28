Advertise
Authorities searching for ambulance stolen from Birmingham Fire station

(Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are on the hunt for an ambulance stolen from a Birmingham Fire station sometime Saturday afternoon.

According to Fire Chief Hicks, the unit was stolen from the garage area and no one say who did it.

It has since been spotted but has not been covered.

Birmingham Police are working to recover the vehicle. Please check back for updates.

