Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Biden holds call with governors ahead of Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida's forecast track at 10 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane Ida's forecast track at 10 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.(NOAA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - President Joe Biden held a call with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves to discuss preparations for Hurricane Ida Friday afternoon. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Julie Rodriguez were also on the call.

Ida is projected to strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane It is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast on Sunday, which is the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall.

During the call, Biden and the governors talked about the potential impacts of Ida, and the concerns about life-threatening storm surge, heavy rainfall, and hurricane-force winds, according to the president’s office. They also talked about what actions each state is taking to pre-position resources and initiate evacuation operations, including moving nursing home residents out of harm’s way.

The president’s office said FEMA is pre-positioning food, water, generators and other resources in the region. It has more than 2,000 personnel in the affected region and has activated another 500 to provide response support. They will initially station vehicles on Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery.

Urban Search and Rescue teams and additional ambulances have been deployed to the region. The U.S. Coast Guard will be prepositioning aircraft and vessel for deep water search and rescue efforts.

Biden reported that utility companies outside of Ida’s path will begin staging more than 11,000 line and tree crews along with other equipment to surge assistance as needed.

On the call, Biden told the governors they have the full support of the federal government to provide assistance as needed and to aid local emergency response efforts.

Earlier that day, Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for the state of Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris becomes emotional during a COVID-19 update,...
‘I don’t know how much longer we can do this’ says emotional Alabama state health officer
Friday Night Football Fever is kicking off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 2
Impacts from Ida will likely be felt Monday and Tuesday!
Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify today
This four-year-old boy treated at Children's Hospital in Birmingham for E coli in August, 2021.
Pike County boy hospitalized for weeks; family sues campground
The Alabama Department of Public Health reactivated its COVID-19 school dashboard Friday.
Over 4,000 COVID cases in Alabama schools with a third of districts reporting

Latest News

Impacts from Ida will likely be felt Monday and Tuesday!
Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify today
Montgomery EMA provides COVID vaccinations at Cramton Bowl
Montgomery EMA provides COVID vaccinations at Cramton Bowl
COVID-19 causing concerns in kids, schools
COVID-19 causing concerns in kids, schools
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
American forces keep up airlift under high threat warnings