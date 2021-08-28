Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Community cleanup held in District 4 in Montgomery

District 4 community cleanup.
District 4 community cleanup.(WSFA)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents from Montgomery’s westside say they want people to see their community as a clean one.

Saturday, some put those words into action picking up trash on street corners and as well as beautifying different areas.

“You know, coming back to help revitalize to keep it clean and just being among each other and a good time on a Saturday,” participant Rashad Robinson said.

“I’m just so excited to work and be with these people this morning and we going to do some big things in district four,” District 4 Councilwoman Audrey Graham said.

Graham says that people getting involved today shows that people love their community and they want to invest back into it.

“It won’t happen if we don’t do it,” Graham said. “There is no one else coming. We don’t have a savior to come in and clean all the trash and plant some flowers; they’re not gone come we have to be the ones to say I got it, and I’m going to take care of it.”

“It shows you care about your community and where you come from and you wanna see things improve and we actually doing our part to help it improve too,” Robinson said.

They hope what they’re doing will carry over into other areas of the city.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris becomes emotional during a COVID-19 update,...
‘I don’t know how much longer we can do this’ says emotional Alabama state health officer
Friday Night Football Fever is kicking off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 2
Impacts from Ida will likely be felt Monday and Tuesday!
Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify today
This four-year-old boy treated at Children's Hospital in Birmingham for E coli in August, 2021.
Pike County boy hospitalized for weeks; family sues campground
The Alabama Department of Public Health reactivated its COVID-19 school dashboard Friday.
Over 4,000 COVID cases in Alabama schools with a third of districts reporting

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency for Alabama’s coastal and western counties ahead...
Gov. Ivey declares State of Emergency for Alabama’s coastal, western counties
Impacts from Ida will likely be felt Monday and Tuesday!
Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify today
Hurricane Ida's forecast track at 10 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.
Biden holds call with governors ahead of Hurricane Ida
State health leaders say low vaccination numbers in 12-17 age group