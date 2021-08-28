Community cleanup held in District 4 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents from Montgomery’s westside say they want people to see their community as a clean one.

Saturday, some put those words into action picking up trash on street corners and as well as beautifying different areas.

“You know, coming back to help revitalize to keep it clean and just being among each other and a good time on a Saturday,” participant Rashad Robinson said.

“I’m just so excited to work and be with these people this morning and we going to do some big things in district four,” District 4 Councilwoman Audrey Graham said.

Graham says that people getting involved today shows that people love their community and they want to invest back into it.

“It won’t happen if we don’t do it,” Graham said. “There is no one else coming. We don’t have a savior to come in and clean all the trash and plant some flowers; they’re not gone come we have to be the ones to say I got it, and I’m going to take care of it.”

“It shows you care about your community and where you come from and you wanna see things improve and we actually doing our part to help it improve too,” Robinson said.

They hope what they’re doing will carry over into other areas of the city.

