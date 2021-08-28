Advertise
COVID-19 causing concerns for kids and schools

It’s a new school year and COVID-19 continues to cause disturbance in the classroom.
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a new school year and COVID-19 continues to cause disturbance in the classroom.

“There were a total of 5,571 school-age children whose illness occurred during the week that ended Aug. 21,” state health officer Dr. Scott Harris said.

According to Harris, that’s a 700% increase compared to this time last year.

That is now forcing some schools to close their doors and return temporarily to virtual learning, including Brewbaker Middle and Dunbar-Ramer in the Montgomery School System.

Montgomery Public School Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore, says the decision was based on the positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing.

“We have to do just do what we have to do under this environment right now to do as much as we can to keep our students safe and healthy,” Moore said.

She says she doesn’t think that students are getting it from school, but other places and bringing it to school.

Moore says if COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in MPS schools, then other schools could face similar fates and have to close their doors.

She says for now, it’s up to everyone in the community to do their part to keep our children safe.

“Wear your mask when your shopping, wash your hands, try to take social distancing as much as you can take it,” Moore said.

Health experts stress the importance of vaccines for all those who are eligible, including students 12 years of age and over.

