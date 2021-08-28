Advertise
FEMA sends staff, creates ‘Incident Support Base’ in Alabama ahead of Hurricane Ida

Gov. Ivey, local EMA and Alabama Power also on standby
Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery is the location of FEMA's Incident Support Base.
Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery is the location of FEMA's Incident Support Base.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Hurricane Ida approaches the Gulf Coast, preparations are being made across the South – Including in Alabama.

Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency for coastal and western counties on Saturday.

“We will continue keeping an eye on the evolving system,” the governor stated. “I urge Alabamians and our visitors to stay weather aware.”

While the state is not expected to be hit directly, emergency management officials are on stand-by.

Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery posted it is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, as an Incident Support Base.

The location will be used as a hub for disaster relief, to support communities that are affected.

FEMA announced Saturday it is deploying 2,000 workers to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

“We’re working with the whole community to ensure necessary resources and staff are in place,” FEMA posted.

The agency said it is also sending 13 urban search and rescue teams, 1 million meals, 1.6 million liters of water and 90 generators.

The Alabama EMA is prepping for flash flooding near the coast. It said its preparedness plans should be complete by sunset.

Officials with Alabama Power tells us they are also monitoring the storm. The company said crews are prepared to respond locally or to neighboring states.

“Our storm team is ready to respond to outages from severe weather caused by Hurricane Ida,” said Corey Sweeney, Alabama Power’s Storm Center Operations manager, via press release.

“We encourage our customers to be safe, weather aware and follow guidance from local emergency management agencies,” he added.

