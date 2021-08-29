Advertise
ASU gearing up for Labor Day Classic

The Alabama State Hornets and the Miles Golden Bears are gearing up for the highly-anticipated...
The Alabama State Hornets and the Miles Golden Bears are gearing up for the highly-anticipated Labor Day Classic.(Source: Alabama State University Athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets and the Miles Golden Bears are gearing up for the highly-anticipated Labor Day Classic.

A weekend of events are planned including the President’s Gala: A Benefit for ASU Friday night at the Renaissance Hotel. Tickets are required.

Then before the game Saturday, there will be a pre-tailgate block party on campus from 12-4 p.m.

“We’re just excited about all the festivities, we’ve been through a tough time not only in the state of Alabama, but also this country. And just trying to get back to some sense of normalcy, trying to design activities that are both safe and enjoyable not only to our students, our alum, but the community at large,” said ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross Jr.

Kick-off is set for 5 p.m. Saturday.

