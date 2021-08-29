First Alert Weather Day declared due to Ida

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as a 150 mph category 4 storm around noon today. Now, it’s going to weaken and slow down as it moves northward into western Mississippi.

Ida made landfall around noon in southeastern Louisiana and will curve northeast as it weakens. (WSFA 12 News)

Then it will curve northeastward and push across far northern Alabama and Tennessee Monday night and Tuesday.

The impacts down in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi will be extreme, destructive and catastrophic. That includes extreme and damaging hurricane-force winds, storm surge upwards of 8-16 feet and torrential rainfall of 6″ to as much as 20″.

Heavy rain associated with rain bands from Ida could lead to flash flooding. (WSFA 12 News)

There will be tropical storm-force winds that extend much farther out as well.

While not nearly as substantial as what they’re expecting to our southwest, we are expecting impacts from Ida here in central and southern Alabama today, tomorrow and Tuesday.

Total rain from Ida. (WSFA 12 News)

Those impacts will come from Ida’s rain bands on the eastern and southeastern side of the storm’s center.

As we’ve already seen today, those rain bands will bring less than ideal conditions to whatever locations they move over.

Wind gusts of 25-40 mph are expected Monday-Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

They’ll be capable of producing heavy tropical downpours, some instances of flash flooding, some tornadoes, and strong gusty winds of 25-45 mph. It’s impossible to tell you exactly where and when those impacts will be at their worst as it all comes down to the very fine details of each individual rain band.

However, we can tell you that early Monday morning through Tuesday evening is the window in which we have the greatest chance of seeing some heavy rain, a tornado risk and gusty winds.

Some tornadoes are possible Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

We can also tell you that those generally along and west of I-65 have the highest probability of seeing rain totals of 3-5″ and some instances of flash flooding. Those along and east of I-65 are in for 1-2″ of rain with some totals possibly higher than that.

The risk of tornadoes is also the highest along and west of I-65, but everyone is under the gun for a tropical tornado risk.

A few tornadoes are possible Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

The storm will push far enough away by Tuesday night to end our threat for rain here in Central Alabama. Then we’re in for an absolutely delightful forecast as September gets underway.

Impacts for Central Alabama include some tornadoes, gusty winds and heavy rain. (WSFA 12 News)

We’ll have lower humidity, comfortable overnights in the 60s, nice afternoons near 90, and ample sunshine from Wednesday through Sunday. and not-too-hot afternoons. There is no threat of rain either aside from a minimal chance on Wednesday.

