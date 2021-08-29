Major Hurricane Ida landfall imminent

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The latest forecast for Major Hurricane Ida calls for a maximum wind speed of 155mph at landfall in southeastern Louisiana around lunchtime today.

Landfall will be around noon as a strong category 4 hurricane. (WSFA 12 News)

The rapid intensification of Ida has been off the charts. Once landfall occurs, Ida will go down as either the strongest or tied for the strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in Louisiana.

The impacts down in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi will extreme, destructive and catastrophic. That includes extreme and damaging hurricane-force winds over a large area, storm surge upwards of 8-16 feet and torrential rainfall of 6″ to as much as 20″.

Ida Storm Surge Warnings. (WSFA 12 News)

While not nearly as substantial as what they’re expecting to our southwest, we are expecting impacts from Ida here in central and southern Alabama today, tomorrow and Tuesday.

Once making landfall, Ida is forecast to move north across western Mississippi and then curve northeast towards Tennessee and Kentucky.

Some rain bands from Ida will push through today. (WSFA 12 News)

This path has been forecast for several days now, and will result in impacts for the WSFA 12 News viewing area. Those impacts will come from the rain bands rotating around Ida on the eastern and southeastern side of the storm’s center.

We believe those bands will be capable of producing heavy tropical downpours, some instances of flash flooding, some tornadoes, and strong gusty winds of 25-40 mph. It’s impossible to tell you where and when those impacts will be at their worst as it all comes down to the very fine details of the rain bands.

Impacts for Central Alabama include some tornadoes, gusty winds and heavy rain. (WSFA 12 News)

However, we can tell you that Monday morning through Tuesday evening is the window in which we have the greatest chance of seeing some heavy rain, a tornado risk and gusty winds.

We can also tell you that those generally along and west of I-65 have the highest probability of seeing rain totals above 2″ and instances of flash flooding. Those along and east of I-65 are only in for 1-2″ of rain with some spotty totals higher than that.

Rain bands from Ida will be pushing through Monday night and Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

The risk of tornadoes is also the highest along and west of I-65, but everyone is under the gun for a tropical tornado risk.

The storm will push far enough away by Tuesday night to end our threat for rain here in Central Alabama. Then we’re in for an absolutely delightful forecast as September gets underway.

The heaviest rain with Ida will be to the west of the I-65 corridor. (WSFA 12 News)

We’ll have lower humidity, comfortable overnights in the 60s, nice afternoons near 90, and ample sunshine from Wednesday through Sunday. and not-too-hot afternoons. There is no threat of rain either aside from a minimal chance on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.