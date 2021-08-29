State EMA compares Hurricane Ida to Katrina; asks Alabamians to be prepared

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Emergency Management Agency is comparing the strength of Hurricane Ida to Hurricane Katrina – which struck the Gulf Coast the same day 16 years ago.

“This has a similar track, similar intensity, so we could have a number of tornados that occur across the state,” Alabama EMA meteorologist Jim Stefkovich said Sunday. “This is a prolonged event, and everybody just needs to be weather aware for the next 48 hours.”

The EMA predicts widespread 3-6 inches of rain.

“Of course, we’re looking at flooding rains that’ll be moving inland,” Stefkovich said. “So, the effects will only get worse with time as we go through, well tonight, and then actually through all of Monday and into Tuesday.”

Emergency management officials are highly encouraging Alabamians to have at least two methods of receiving severe weather warnings.

“Everyone should have a weather radio, and weather radio is battery backup,” the EMA meteorologist said. “So, now would be a good time, especially if you live in central or northern Alabama, really anywhere across the state, but make sure that battery is fresh. Put in a new battery right now in case the electricity goes out.”

The Alabama EMA said it is prepared to assist areas that are impacted. The agency said it has been talking with counties, county commissioners and mayors both along the coast and further inland.

“Everyone knows this is coming, and at this point it’s a question of just helping out those counties when they need the help,” he said.

