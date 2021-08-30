Advertise
3rd Montgomery school closing due to COVID-19 cases

Another Montgomery public school will close temporarily due to positive COVID-19 cases.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another Montgomery public school will close temporarily due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Montgomery Public Schools announced Monday afternoon that Southlawn Middle School would be closed for 14 days starting Tuesday.

The school is scheduled to reopen Sept. 14.

“While the school is closed, teachers will provide students with assignment instructions and other important information related to schoolwork,” MPS said on Twitter.

Last week MPS announced Brewbaker Middle School and Dunbar-Ramer School would close for two weeks. Those schools are scheduled to reopen Sept. 13.

