3rd Montgomery school closing due to COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another Montgomery public school will close temporarily due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Montgomery Public Schools announced Monday afternoon that Southlawn Middle School would be closed for 14 days starting Tuesday.

The school is scheduled to reopen Sept. 14.

“While the school is closed, teachers will provide students with assignment instructions and other important information related to schoolwork,” MPS said on Twitter.

Last week MPS announced Brewbaker Middle School and Dunbar-Ramer School would close for two weeks. Those schools are scheduled to reopen Sept. 13.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.