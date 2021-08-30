Advertise
ALDOT employee struck, killed in construction zone

Alabama state troopers say an ALDOT employees was killed by a vehicle at a construction zone in...
Alabama state troopers say an ALDOT employees was killed by a vehicle at a construction zone in Chiton County. It happened on Aug. 30, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man working with a ALDOT crew in Chilton County was killed when a motorist struck him Monday morning.

Prattville man on ALDOT crew killed in Chilton County wreck

Alabama state troopers say 33-year-old Brandon F. Barber was holding a traffic control sign within a construction zone on Alabama 191 near the 11 mile marker. Troopers say around 9:15 a.m., a Chevrolet Traverse failed to yield and struck Barber. He was pronounced dead at St. Vincent’s in Clanton.

The Alabama Department of Transportation confirmed Barber was a transportation maintenance technician. He had been with ALDOT for more than two years.

“I ask that all of you pray for his family and loved ones during this tragic time,” ALDOT west central assistant region engineer Wallace McAdorysaid in a statement. “This is a reminder for all of us to use extreme caution in work zones.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency did not release any other information on the wreck.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

