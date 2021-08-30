Advertise
UA linebacker charged with DUI following accident near campus

Quandarrius Robinson
Quandarrius Robinson(University of Alabama Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police arrested a 20-year-old man for driving under the influence after his involvement in a three-car wreck near the University of Alabama campus.

Officers reported to the scene at Hargrove Road and Prince Avenue at 11:18 Saturday night. According to officials, two of the vehicles involved had sustained heavy damage. No one was injured.

After an investigation, one of the drivers, Quandarrius Zemon Robinson, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Robinson was transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail where his bond was set for $1,000.

Coach Nick Saban said Robinson, a University of Alabama linebacker, was suspended from the team indefinitely. Saban said Robinson will have to follow protocols in order to rejoin the team.

