Hurricane Ida evacuees seek shelter in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Prattville suddenly got a little larger Monday because of hundreds of evacuees who fled Hurricane Ida. It’s been a journey unlike they’ve seen in a while and one they wish to never repeat.

Hampton Inn & Suites in Prattville quickly became evacuee central for Louisianians like 13-year-old Joseph Williams of Slidell.

“It’s pretty scary seeing a big Category 4 coming in the hometown and we’re having to evacuate,” said Williams.

“I don’t wish this on nobody. It’s bad at home,” said Jy’Rin Augusta of just north of Baton Rouge.

High and dry, safe and sound from the storm, but they’re not without worries.

“Having some flashbacks from Katrina,” said Nelda Runyon.

Runyon often checks her phone to see what Hurricane Ida did to her home. It was certainly no sportsman paradise for the moment.

“We had planned to leave today but we’re going to stay over, may have to stay over tomorrow night,” she said.

The hotel is filled up with people who fled the storm.

Prattville has around 400 hotel rooms around the city but you’d be hard-pressed to find anything available now.

“They’re frustrated and worried and of course it’s a lot of pressure on us too,” said Hampton Inn & Suites general manager Anita Mays.

What is normally a four to five-hour trip from this part of Louisiana to Prattville took the families some 14 hours of drive time.

“I know it’s bad out there but I don’t know exactly how it’s looking,” Augusta said.

Now comes the waiting game for three families filled with hope and prayers that the worst is over back home.

There is encouraging news and by far the best part. The families who talked with WSFA 12 News say they’re not aware of any relatives being injured in the storm.

