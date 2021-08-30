Advertise
Record for virus patients in Alabama intensive care units

The state on Monday had more than 880 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
The state on Monday had more than 880 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has set a new high for the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

According to the Alabama Hospital Association, the state on Monday had more than 880 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, the highest number since the pandemic began. The previous high was 848 in January.

More than half of all patients receiving intensive care in the state have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

With older populations more likely to be vaccinated, state hospitals say they are seeing more younger patients with COVID-19 as the contagious delta variant sweeps across unvaccinated groups.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

