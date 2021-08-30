Advertise
Red Cross in need of blood donations amid Hurricane Ida

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As hurricane Ida rolls in, the need for blood donation is increasing.

Officials with the Alabama Mississippi Red Cross said they are already suffering from a blood supply shortage because of the pandemic and they worry about the need after Ida.

Communications Director Annette Rowland said there are likely to be many injuries from the hurricane and blood will be crucial for relief efforts in Louisiana and potentially in Alabama, depending on how hard it is hit.

Rowland said there is no way to manufacture blood, the only way they get it is through donations and she said it is the best way you can help right now.

“They may need blood,” Rowland said. “They may need to be transported to hospitals. You think about those injuries on top of the surgeries and blood transfusions that occur everyday that are scheduled. I mean the need continues. Just because a hurricane moves in doesn’t mean blood isn’t needed.”

Rowland said one of the most frequent questions is if you can donate after getting the Covid-19 vaccine and she said you can.

For more information on donating eligibility and where to donate, click here.

