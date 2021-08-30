Advertise
Suspect arrested in Sunday fatal shooting in Montgomery

Vernon McQueen is charged with murder in the shooting death of Juwan Felder.
Vernon McQueen is charged with murder in the shooting death of Juwan Felder.(Source: Gray News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced an arrest in a weekend homicide investigation.

Police say 25-year-old Juwan Felder was fatally shot Sunday afternoon. He was found in the 100 block of Maxwell Avenue and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Vernon McQueen, 21, was arrested Monday and charged with murder. Jail records show his bail as $60,000.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

