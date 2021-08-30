Suspect arrested in Sunday fatal shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced an arrest in a weekend homicide investigation.

Police say 25-year-old Juwan Felder was fatally shot Sunday afternoon. He was found in the 100 block of Maxwell Avenue and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Vernon McQueen, 21, was arrested Monday and charged with murder. Jail records show his bail as $60,000.

No other information was released.

