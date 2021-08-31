Advertise
4th Montgomery school closing over COVID-19 concerns

Capitol Heights Middle School will close for 14 calendar days. It is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 15.
Capitol Heights Middle School will close for 14 calendar days. It is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 15.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another Montgomery public school is temporarily closing due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Capitol Heights Middle School will close for 14 calendar days. It is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 15.

Montgomery Public Schools says the building will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before students and staff return.

During the closure, teachers will provide students with assignment instructions and other schoolwork detials.

Three other Montgomery public schools have also closed. Brewbaker Middle School and Dunbar-Ramer School are scheduled to reopen Sept. 13. Southlawn Middle School will reopen Sept. 14.

