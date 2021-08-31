Advertise
Alabama’s COVID-19 surge continues; 55 children now hospitalized

Alabama’s hospitals continue to hover at just under 2,900 COVID-19 inpatients with the number...
Alabama’s hospitals continue to hover at just under 2,900 COVID-19 inpatients with the number of pediatric cases continuing to climb.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s hospitals continue to hover at just under 2,900 COVID-19 inpatients with the number of pediatric cases continuing to climb.

On Tuesday, the Alabama Hospital Association reported 2,873 patients being treated statewide. Of those, 55 are children.

The state still has an intensive care unit bed shortage.

The hospital association said Tuesday there were 1,537 designated ICU beds but 1,621 ICU patients in need. That leaves the state with 84 patients waiting, either in emergency rooms or on gurneys in hospital hallways, for a bed to open.

The hospital association said 54% of the state’s ICU beds are currently filled with patients fighting the coronavirus.

Unvaccinated patients continue to make up the vast majority of those needing hospital treatment. About 84% are unvaccinated.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said it had received 61 death reports related to COVID-19 in the last day.

ADPH was looking at one promising data point in its efforts to stem the latest COVID-19 surge.

“As of Thursday, August 26, approximately 1,736,441 people had completed the COVID-19 vaccine series,” said ADPH’s Ryan Easterling. “As of Monday, August 30, 1,780,052 people have completed the vaccine series, an increase of 43,611 people that are now fully vaccinated.”

Vaccination rates among Alabamians continue to rise, despite the state trailing the rest of the nation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

