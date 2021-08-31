Advertise
Court filing: Montgomery motel arson suspect said he was doing ‘God’s work’

Kendric Cargill is charged with first-degree arson in connection to a fire at a motel on Monticello Drive on Aug. 30, 2021.
Kendric Cargill is charged with first-degree arson in connection to a fire at a motel on Monticello Drive on Aug. 30, 2021.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man in the Montgomery County Detention Facility is accused of deliberately setting a fire inside a local motel, and he allegedly gave investigators an unusual reason.

According to an affidavit, Kendric Cargill, 38, admitted setting the fire and said he was doing “God’s work.” He was charged with first-degree arson due to the room being occupied.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to the fire at 5836 Monticello Dr. Monday afternoon. This is the address for Express Inn East. The affidavit states that Cargill barricaded himself in a room and started a fire.

Fire department spokesman Lt. Jason Selman said they determined the origins as the backside of the door, the top of the window curtain and an electrical outlet with a plastic card with metal shower curtain ring stuck inside. He said there were also cigarette butts stuffed into the phone jacks.

Selman said the damage was minor. No injuries were reported.

Jail records show Cargill’s bail as $35,000.

