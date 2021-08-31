Advertise
Hundreds line up to have Florida chiropractor sign mask opt-out forms for schoolchildren

Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – More than 100 people waited in line Monday to be seen by a chiropractor signing medical exemption forms so kids can opt out of wearing a mask in school.

“The people that I will sign exemptions for are the people that qualify for conditions within my scope of practice,” Dr. Dan Busch, a chiropractor with Twin Palms, told WWSB.

Having a medical exemption form signed is the only way students can opt out of wearing a mask under the current mandate in the Sarasota County School District.

“The parent and child come in, we evaluate what their conditions are, see if they have a valid legitimate condition that would warrant a mask exemption,” Busch said. “If they do not, they have to go on their way.”

Parents who are against the masks in schools feel their children should have a choice.

“Parents have every right to look at their child and say, ‘I don’t want that mask on my child, I know what it does to him or her,’” said parent Chad Dion.

Officials with the school district told WWSB they are accepting these medical exemptions but are looking into their legitimacy.

“When there’s suspicion behind them, we do have to do our due diligence in the end,” said Craig Maniglia, director of communications for the Sarasota County School District.

The school district understands there could be valid medical conditions preventing some students from wearing a mask but wants to be as proactive as possible in stopping the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2021 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

