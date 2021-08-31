Advertise
Hurricane Ida’s presence felt in Alabama

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From powerful winds and rain to scatters of debris, Alabama felt Hurricane Ida’s presence.

Saraland has seen four non-life-threatening injuries due to Ida’s impact while areas like Pike County saw a tornado.

Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings says the storm is not over and localized flash flooding is now the major concern.

“If you get one of these rains bands and it just, the full velocity and the swirl of the depression winds, it just never leaves and it just rains and it rain and it rains,” Hastings said. “And If you are that unlucky person in a flood-prone area or low-level area that’s already been saturated, it’s going to be really, really catastrophic .”

Hastings says Ida is not expected to leave Alabama until Tuesday afternoon, so he’s advising everyone to stay out of its path.

“If you can stay at home, stay at home‚” said Hastings.

“Something could be flooded out. If you’re driving through water, you don’t know what’s underneath it and I’d rather you stay at home and stay safe,” he said.

Alabama has seen a number of evacuees from other states seeking shelter Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

