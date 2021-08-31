Ida’s bands slowly push away from Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ida has already been a problem for Alabama, and it’s not quite over yet. The remnants of the once-powerful hurricane are spinning slowly through northeastern Mississippi this morning.

We are still tracking bands of tropical rain with embedded lightning pushing northeastward across eastern and southeastern Alabama this morning as a result of Ida. The threat of not only heavy rain, but perhaps a spin-up tornado as well is for those east of U.S. 231 through the late morning hours.

Gusty winds upwards of 30-40 mph are expected today. (WSFA 12 News)

Those west of U.S. 231 no longer have a heavy rain or tornado risk as any scattered showers that develop and move through late this morning and this afternoon won’t have the ingredients to produce spin-up tornadoes.

So yes, additional rain is expected today for many as scattered showers redevelop. However, anything that does push through behind this morning’s rain band in East Alabama will be sub-severe and not result in flooding.

One thing we are certain of regardless of whether or not it’s raining is the presence of windy conditions. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph are expected for most of the day. Gusts will be as high as 35-45 mph at times. That’s why a Wind Advisory remains in effect through 7pm.

A system behind Ida will bring a chance of isolated showers and storms late Wednesday-Wednesday night. (WSFA 12 News)

By this evening and tonight, the circulation of Ida will lift far enough away to end our impact window here. Any remnant showers will end by midnight and clouds will then break apart.

This will give way to much more sunshine Wednesday with warmer temperatures in the upper 80s for most. However, models are now in better agreement on a threat of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

This activity will be associated with an incoming cold front, not Ida.

A big drop in humidity is on the way for the end of the week and weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Behind that front will exist a much nicer air mass characterized by low humidity, sunshine, comfortable nights, and nice afternoons. That pattern will be in place from Thursday to Monday with only a slight chance (20%) of rain Sunday into Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.