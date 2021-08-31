Ida’s bands slowly push through the state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ida has already been a problem for Alabama, and its not over yet. The remnants of the once-powerful hurricane are spinning slowly through northeastern Mississippi this morning.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect today. (WSFA 12 News)

On the eastern side of that circulation lies two things: less than ideal weather and the state of Alabama.

Bands of tropical rain with embedded lightning are continuing to slowly push northeastward across the region this morning. For almost everyone, these will bring nuisance-level wind and periods of very heavy rain.

Gusty winds upwards of 30-40 mph are expected today. (WSFA 12 News)

But, in a few unlucky spots, isolated spin-up tornadoes could quickly develop, touch down, then lift moments later. These tropical tornadoes are difficult to warn; they often develop with little or no warning. So, we must stay weather-aware as these bands push through.

The threat of these spin-up tornadoes is for those along and east of I-65 this morning into this afternoon. Those west of I-65 don’t have a tornado risk today as the main rain bands of concern will push east of you folks early this morning.

A spin-up tornado and strong gusty wind threat exists today east of I-65. (WSFA 12 News)

Once the rain bands depart into Georgia by late this morning, we will watch for additional scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms to develop this afternoon. These will likely impact those along and east of I-65 and may possess a very low spin-up tornado risk if they mature enough.

Even if you aren’t being impacted by rain, conditions will be breezy to windy with sustained winds of 10-20 mph all day long. Gusts will be as high as 35-40 mph at times.

By this evening and tonight, the circulation of Ida will lift far enough away to end our impact window here. Any remnant showers will end by midnight and clouds will then break apart.

A system behind Ida will bring a chance of isolated showers and storms late Wednesday-Wednesday night. (WSFA 12 News)

This will give way to a day with a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with warmer temperatures in the upper 80s. However, models are now in better agreement on a threat of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

This activity will be associated with an incoming cold front, not Ida.

A big drop in humidity is on the way for the end of the week and weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Behind that front by Thursday will exist a much nicer air mass characterized by low humidity, sunshine, comfortable nights, and nice afternoons. That pattern will be in place from Thursday to Monday with only a slight chance (20%) of rain Sunday into Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.