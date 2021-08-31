Montgomery police make arrests in separate robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made arrests in two separate robberies.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Denzel Donald-White, 18, Ivan Floyd III, 17, and Kevorious Rankins, 17, are each charged with robbery first degree.

Coleman says White, Floyd III and Rankins were all charged in a robbery that took place on Sunday in the 1900 block of Hilldale Drive. They were all identified as suspects and taken into custody Monday by the United States Marshals Task Force.

Donald Wilson, 26, was also charged in a robbery that happened on Saturday in the 4000 block of Troy Highway. Coleman says he was identified as a suspect and taken into custody.

All four suspects were transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $60,000 bond each.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.