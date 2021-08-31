Advertise
Montgomery readies for 2 college football games

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - College football has returned and Montgomery is preparing to host not one but two matchups to kick off the season.

Up first on Wednesday is the Montgomery Kickoff game featuring Jacksonville State and UAB. The Gamecocks and Blazers will get their seasons started at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

On Sunday fans will be able to watch the inaugural Red Tails Classic, which aims to honor the Tuskegee Airmen who fought in World War II. Tuskegee University and Fort Valley State University will meet with the first snap set for a 6 p.m. broadcast on ESPNU.

Both games will be played at Cramton Bowl.

