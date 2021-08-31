Advertise
NFL Report: Patriots release Cam Newton

Cam Newton
Cam Newton(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The New England Patriots have released Cam Newton, according to reports.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted the news Tuesday morning, citing sources.

The move would make Alabama great Mac Jones the starting quarterback for the Patriots.

Before joining the Patriots, Newton was the quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.

He was also a national championship quarterback for the Auburn Tigers.

