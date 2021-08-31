Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Ozark City Council reinstates former Police Chief Marlos Walker

Former Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker speaking at a press conference in May 2021.
Former Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker speaking at a press conference in May 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - New developments have occurred in the termination of Ozark Chief of Police Marlos Walker. This comes after the Ozark City Council had called a special meeting on Monday, August 30 to discuss “pending legal matters”.

Walker and Police Captain Tim Hicks were terminated during the July 20th meeting. After the council entered executive session to discuss the “good name and character” of an individual. The council announced the men’s termination after returning from that executive session. The terminations were effective immediately.

During Monday’s special called meeting the council again went into executive session to discuss further the subject.

Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship again making a surprising announcement after the executive session -- “We have reinstated Chief Walker in his job. We have put him on administrative leave effective immediately with pay and we’ve set a hearing for the 9th.”

The hearing for former Police Chief Marlos Walker will be held on September 9 at 5 PM.

Retired State Trooper Charles Ward will still remain Ozark’s Interim Chief of Police.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day - Today
Ida’s bands slowly push through the state
Southlawn Middle School in Montgomery, Alabama
3rd Montgomery school closing due to COVID-19 cases
Alabama state troopers say an ALDOT employees was killed by a vehicle at a construction zone in...
ALDOT employee struck, killed in construction zone
Vernon McQueen is charged with murder in the shooting death of Juwan Felder.
Suspect arrested in Sunday fatal shooting in Montgomery
Tornado in Pike County
Tornado captured on video in Pike County

Latest News

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
AP source: Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start
Accident on I-65 NB
UPDATE: I-65 in Alabaster reopened following accident
First Alert Weather Day - Today
Ida’s bands slowly push through the state
On average, it costs almost $22,000 to hospitalize a COVID-19 patient. That costs increases to...
COVID-19 hospitalizations cost 150x more than vaccine costs
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne, was the last soldier to leave...
With Afghanistan withdrawal complete, America’s longest war ends