Person sought after laptop stolen from Montgomery school

Montgomery police say this person broke into Capitol Heights Middle School on Aug. 22, 2021.
Montgomery police say this person broke into Capitol Heights Middle School on Aug. 22, 2021.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are looking for the person they say broke into Capitol Heights Middle School overnight on Aug. 22.

Police say the man went into multiple classrooms and stole a school laptop.

The man was caught on camera. He has tattoos on both arms and the front and back of his neck. he was wearing a black Nike Swoosh T-short and a camouflage hat.

It is unknown if he used a vehicle during the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

