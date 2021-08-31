Person sought after laptop stolen from Montgomery school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are looking for the person they say broke into Capitol Heights Middle School overnight on Aug. 22.

Police say the man went into multiple classrooms and stole a school laptop.

The man was caught on camera. He has tattoos on both arms and the front and back of his neck. he was wearing a black Nike Swoosh T-short and a camouflage hat.

It is unknown if he used a vehicle during the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

