Prattville hotel facing personnel challenges

Hampton Inn & Suites in Prattville is among the slew of area hotels serving hurricane evacuees...
Hampton Inn & Suites in Prattville is among the slew of area hotels serving hurricane evacuees with limited personnel.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Hampton Inn & Suites in Prattville is among scores of hotels in the River Region filled with Louisiana evacuees.

General manager Anita Mays says with the personnel they have now, they’re able to meet the needs of guests but barely. The challenge has been finding people willing to work. Mays says the real challenge will come when the evacuees head back home.

“When everybody checks out, it’s going to be hard, really hard on us because right now most of the people have minimum service, so it’s easier to handle minimum service but when they check out we’re going to totally strip all these rooms thoroughly clean them,” said Mays.

During the pandemic, Mays has had trouble finding people willing to work. In some cases Mays hired them but the newly hired employees never showed up to start their jobs.

Hampton Inn & Suites in Prattville has just over 100 rooms. Mays estimates 95% of occupants are hurricane evacuees.

