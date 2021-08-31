Advertise
South Alabama hospital to hold 1:30 p.m. COVID-19 news conference

Southeast Health, Dothan Hospital.
Southeast Health, Dothan Hospital.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - Administrators with a south Alabama hospital will be joined by members of a federal team of healthcare workers for a news conference Tuesday afternoon. The news conference will be held at Dothan’s Southeast Health Hospital.

WTVY reports the hospital set a new record for COVID-19 patients Monday with 128 being treated for the disease.

The overwhelmed Dothan area is getting federal help from the medical team.

WSFA 12 News will carry the news conference online and on Facebook Live starting at 1:30 p.m.

