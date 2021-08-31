Advertise
Special election set for Alabama House District 76

Gov. kay Ivey has announced a special election to fill the seat previously held by Rep. Thad...
Gov. kay Ivey has announced a special election to fill the seat previously held by Rep. Thad McClammy, who died earlier this month.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. kay Ivey has announced a special election to fill the seat previously held by Rep. Thad McClammy, who died earlier this month.

Ivey set the special primary election for Nov. 16.The special primary runoff, if necessary, will be Dec. 14, 2021. The special general election will be March 1, 2022.

The qualifying deadline for candidate from major political parties will be Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. The deadline for independent candidates and/or minor parties is Nov. 16 at 5 p.m.

McClammy, a Democrat, served Montgomery residents in House District 76 since 1994.

“Rep. Thad McClammy, respected by many, was a true statesman and leaves large shoes to fill. I have announced the special election so that the people of Montgomery can continue to be afforded a voice in the Alabama Legislature,” Ivey said in a news release. “I encourage the folks in House District 76 to get out and vote during this special election.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

