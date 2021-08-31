Advertise
Wetumpka High School shifts to virtual learning through end of week

Wetumpka High School is shifting to virtual learning through the rest of the week, according to...
Wetumpka High School is shifting to virtual learning through the rest of the week, according to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wetumpka High School is shifting to virtual learning through the rest of the week, according to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis.

Dennis confirmed the shift, saying it was necessary due to the number of school personnel who are currently out.

“The situation will be evaluated over the weekend and a notification sent to faculty, staff, students and parents on the expected return date to in person instruction on campus,” Dennis said.

The school system said the decision does not affect after school athletics events.

