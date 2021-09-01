5th Montgomery public school to close over COVID rise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Public Schools system is closing a fifth school due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, MPS confirmed it would close McIntyre Comprehensive Academy for 14 calendar days, meaning students won’t return to the classroom until Sept. 16.

The closure comes as MPS also cancels middle school football games for the week.

MPS shuttered Capitol Heights Middle School on Tuesday. It will reopen on Sept. 15. Previously, it closed Brewbaker Middle School and Dunbar-Ramer School, which should reopen on Sept. 13, as well as Southlawn Middle School, set to reopen on Sept. 14.

In each case, MPS said the school buildings are being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before students and staff return.

While the schools are closed, teachers will provide students with assignment instructions and other important information related to schoolwork.

