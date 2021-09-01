Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama asks federal government for more vents, health teams

The Alabama Department of Public Health is requesting 200 ventilators and additional support to...
The Alabama Department of Public Health is requesting 200 ventilators and additional support to aid hospitals in the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is requesting 200 ventilators and additional support to aid hospitals in the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, ADPH spokesperson Ryan Easterling said the state is seeking the ventilators to meet “current demand and anticipate future needs.” It has also requested five teams to be “strategically placed” to allow staff to handle other duties.

Previously, ADPH accepted federal help from a team working at overwhelmed South Baldwin Regional Medical Center. However, because of other challenges, including Hurricane Ida and Afghanistan, a request to extend the team’s stay or a replacement was not granted.

The team’s last day at SBRMC is Wednesday.

Another federal team is already on the ground and working at Southeast Health Hospital in Dothan. At the same time, an additional team has been requested to support Dale Medical Center in Ozark.

On Tuesday, the Alabama Hospital Association reported 2,873 patients being treated in hospitals statewide. Of those, 55 are children.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol Heights Middle School will close for 14 calendar days. It is scheduled to reopen on...
4th Montgomery school closing over COVID-19 concerns
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
Wetumpka High School is shifting to virtual learning through the rest of the week, according to...
Wetumpka High School shifts to virtual learning through end of week
Dothan tornado caught on cam.
Tornado touches down on Dothan’s west side
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV

Latest News

The Montgomery Public Schools system has closed a fifth school due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
5th Montgomery public school to close over COVID rise
The Alabama Department of Public Health says it will introduce a COVID-19 vaccine initiative...
ADPH to announce vaccine initiative Thursday
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 704K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge prepares to rule on Purdue Pharma’s opioid settlement