Alabama asks federal government for more vents, health teams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is requesting 200 ventilators and additional support to aid hospitals in the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, ADPH spokesperson Ryan Easterling said the state is seeking the ventilators to meet “current demand and anticipate future needs.” It has also requested five teams to be “strategically placed” to allow staff to handle other duties.

Previously, ADPH accepted federal help from a team working at overwhelmed South Baldwin Regional Medical Center. However, because of other challenges, including Hurricane Ida and Afghanistan, a request to extend the team’s stay or a replacement was not granted.

The team’s last day at SBRMC is Wednesday.

Another federal team is already on the ground and working at Southeast Health Hospital in Dothan. At the same time, an additional team has been requested to support Dale Medical Center in Ozark.

On Tuesday, the Alabama Hospital Association reported 2,873 patients being treated in hospitals statewide. Of those, 55 are children.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.