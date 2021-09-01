College football season kicks off at Cramton Bowl Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This is the week football fans have been waiting all year to get started. College football season is finally here, kicking off at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.

UAB and Jacksonville State will open the college football season in the 2021 Montgomery Kick-off game Wednesday. This is the third time in the last five years JSU has played at Cramton Bowl.

UAB and the Jaguars have gone head to head 5 times, the Blazers lead that series 3-2. Kick-off is set for 6:30 tonight. It will be televised on ESPN.

Then Sunday, the first-ever Red Tails Classic will be played. That’s a college football event showcasing historically black colleges and universities played in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen who fought in World War II. This game will feature Tuskegee University playing Fort Valley State University.

Fort Valley State and Tuskegee are both Division II teams and members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which did not sponsor football last year because of the pandemic. So this will be the first SIAC football game in 660 calendar days!

Kick-off for that game is set for 7:00 Sunday. It will be televised on ESPNU.

