Meteorological fall is here! Let’s recap summer and look ahead to September

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Believe it or not it is already September. That means it’s also the beginning of meteorological fall. Astronomical fall doesn’t begin until September 22nd.

So now that we’ve entered a “new” season, let’s do two things: look back at what the summer months brought and what the next month will bring to us here in Central Alabama.

Montgomery's average high, low and total rain over meteorological summer. (WSFA 12 News)

LOOKING BACK AT JUNE, JULY AND AUGUST

Wet, wet and more wet. Yep, it’s entirely accurate to say the summer months in 2021 were rainy for most of us. That’s especially true for June, which brought more than 9″ of rain to Montgomery.

July and August weren’t quite as wet, bringing 4.60″ and 5.29″ of rain respectively. The August total was above normal, but our July rain total will actually go down in the books as below normal.

August rainfall as a percent compared to normal. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s important to note that those values are just for Montgomery. Rainfall can vary substantially from one city to the next, which is evident when you look at the map above that shows how August’s rainfall totals compared to normal.

Even with a below normal July, our meteorological summer -- June, July and August -- will go down as much wetter than normal overall with a total of 18.98″ of rain. A typical June, July and August brings just over 13″ of rainfall.

The hottest high, lowest low and rainiest single day over the summer. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures were actually split in Montgomery, with our average high coming in below normal at 90.5 degrees. The normal high for June 1 to August 31 is just shy of 93 degrees. Our average low over those three months about one full degree above normal at 71.7 degrees.

In terms of any extremes over the summer, we didn’t really have a lot. Our hottest temperature was only 97 degrees, which we hit three times. We also hit 96 degrees a few times. This marks the second consecutive year without a reading in the triple digits!

We did have a few cool nights in June in the lower and middle 60s, but nothing overly extreme overall!

LOOKING AHEAD TO SEPTEMBER

Of course what everyone really wants to know is what’s ahead. Looking at September as whole, we can expect a near-average or perhaps just below average month in the temperature department.

The Climate Prediction Center favors a normal to perhaps below normal September. (WSFA 12 News)

That’s according to the outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. If you look at the map above you’ll notice much of our area placed in a very light shade of blue. That means the pattern overall throughout the month of September will favor at or just below normal temperatures.

It doesn’t mean we’ll be “cool” or below average every single day. It means the month overall will wind up being rather typical, if not slightly below normal. But what’s “normal” for September?

September’s average high temperature is 89 degrees, with highs falling from the low 90s early in the month into the mid-80s to end the month. So we’d expect most days to be in that “normal” range.

Our normal low temperatures fall from 70 on September 1 to 62 on September 30. Those nice and cool nights will start to really kick in as we progress through the month.

The Climate Prediction Center outlook favors a wetter than normal conditions in September. (WSFA 12 News)

Rainfall in September is forecast to be above normal. With September being the 2nd-driest month of the year averaging only 3.69″ of rain, that isn’t really saying a whole bunch.

Even with September likely winding up wetter than normal, it likely won’t be as wet as what we had over the summer unless a tropical system moves through the region. That’s because as September progresses we don’t get as many days with those pop-up heavy showers and storms that can quickly fill the rain gauges.

So yes, it will rain in September. And yes, above average rainfall is favored overall. However, it won’t rain every day and we don’t know exactly how much rain we will see. That’s impossible to tell you because as we mentioned above...rain totals vary to a great degree over small areas.

So enjoy the new month, enjoy football returning and let’s hope for some cooler days and lower humidity as head toward the official start of “real” fall!

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.