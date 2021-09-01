Advertise
MPS middle school football games canceled this week

Montgomery Public Schools bus
Montgomery Public Schools bus(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Middle school football games scheduled for Thursday have been canceled, according to Montgomery Public Schools.

The school system announced the games would be canceled in a tweet Wednesday.

Four MPS schools were recently closed after a rise in COVID-19 cases. Those schools include Capitol Heights Middle School, Brewbaker Middle School, Dunbar-Ramer School and Southlawn Middle School.

