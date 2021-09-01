MPS middle school football games canceled this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Middle school football games scheduled for Thursday have been canceled, according to Montgomery Public Schools.

The school system announced the games would be canceled in a tweet Wednesday.

Announcement: All middle school football games scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2, have been canceled. pic.twitter.com/SkAVULrZBf — Montgomery Public Schools (@MPSAL) September 1, 2021

Four MPS schools were recently closed after a rise in COVID-19 cases. Those schools include Capitol Heights Middle School, Brewbaker Middle School, Dunbar-Ramer School and Southlawn Middle School.

