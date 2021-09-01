MPS middle school football games canceled this week
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Middle school football games scheduled for Thursday have been canceled, according to Montgomery Public Schools.
The school system announced the games would be canceled in a tweet Wednesday.
Four MPS schools were recently closed after a rise in COVID-19 cases. Those schools include Capitol Heights Middle School, Brewbaker Middle School, Dunbar-Ramer School and Southlawn Middle School.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.