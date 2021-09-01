Advertise
One last round of rain today, then trending dry this weekend

No day beyond today brings more than a 20% chance of rain
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We had some very active weather down in southeastern Alabama late Tuesday as Ida’s final rain band pushed through. Multiple tornado warnings and at least a couple of confirmed tornadoes occurred down there... everyone else just saw scattered tropical showers and breezy winds.

As of late Wednesday morning, we are all officially done with Ida!

That doesn’t mean we’re done with rain and storms, however... while today will bring a good amount of sunshine and highs in the lower 90s, a cold front will quickly move in from the north late.

There will be scattered showers and storms around for Jacksonville State vs. UAB.
There will be scattered showers and storms around for Jacksonville State vs. UAB.(WSFA 12 News)

That will bring a pretty good chance of showers and thunderstorms to most of the area late this afternoon into and throughout the evening.

It's the second-to-last homestand for the Biscuits. Storms are expected to be around this...
It's the second-to-last homestand for the Biscuits. Storms are expected to be around this evening, but the rest of the homestand looks great against Pensacola.(WSFA 12 News)

No severe weather is expected, but there the coverage will pretty solid up in the 50-60% range between roughly 4pm and midnight.

Behind that front will be a very nice stretch of days. Unfortunately models have backed off on how cool we’ll get at night and how low the humidity will go, but we can assure you it will feel very nice for this time of year.

Rain chances are very low beyond today.
Rain chances are very low beyond today.(WSFA 12 News)

Daytime highs to end the week will be in the upper 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a few mid-60s not impossible.

The weekend will bring back the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. There is a low-end chance of rain Sunday, Sunday night and on Labor Day Monday. Those chances are being capped at 20-30% until better model agreement comes to fruition.

Highs will be around the 90-degree mark.
Highs will be around the 90-degree mark.(WSFA 12 News)

Skies will look to feature a healthy amount of sun with highs staying around the 90-degree mark heading into next week. No big systems, tropical threats or widespread rain events loom at this time.

