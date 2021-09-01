Advertise
Opelika police searching for suspect in multiple burglaries and thefts
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a theft and burglary suspect.

Henry Curtis Greer, age 39, was identified as the suspect in numerous business burglaries and thefts that occurred on August 27 and September 1 in the 1400 Block of Geneva Street in Opelika.

The Opelika Police Department has obtained five felony warrants for burglary (2) and theft of property (3) on Greer. More charges may be forthcoming as well.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Henry Curtis Greer, please contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

