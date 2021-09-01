Advertise
Ozark City Council approves vaccine incentive for city employees

Ozark Vaccine Incentive
By Abby Nelson
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With COVID-19 numbers spiking throughout the Wiregrass, the City of Ozark has taken steps to offer incentives to their employees while encouraging health and safety.

Monday night council members approved the 2021 COVID-19 incentive policy. This policy states that all city employees who can show proof of being fully vaccinated will be given two hundred dollars.

“We just think it’s important that we’re not trying to mandate it we want our employees to feel more comfortable so we feel like if all of the employees eventually get the vaccine it will just make everybody feel better,” said Mark Blankenship - City of Ozark Mayor.

Another part of the policy, every city employee fully vaccinated by December 1st will also be put into a drawing to win five hundred dollars.

