Pedestrian critically injured by vehicle in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a vehicle critically injured a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon.

Lt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to the 2000 block of East South Boulevard around 3:20 p.m. She said the adult male pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not injured.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.