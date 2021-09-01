Advertise
Pedestrian critically injured by vehicle in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of East South Boulevard.
Montgomery police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of East South Boulevard.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a vehicle critically injured a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon.

Lt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to the 2000 block of East South Boulevard around 3:20 p.m. She said the adult male pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not injured.

No other information was released.

