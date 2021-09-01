Pedestrian critically injured by vehicle in Montgomery
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a vehicle critically injured a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon.
Lt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to the 2000 block of East South Boulevard around 3:20 p.m. She said the adult male pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver was not injured.
No other information was released.
