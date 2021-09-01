Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Photos, videos of Hurricane Ida aftermath

Caption
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Residents in New Orleans and across Louisiana continue Wednesday to deal with the massive amounts of damage left by Hurricane Ida.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she expects the main power company Entergy to be able to provide some electricity to the city by Wednesday evening, but stressed that doesn’t mean a quick citywide restoration. She acknowledged frustration in the days ahead.

“We know it’s hot. We know we do not have any power, and that continues to be a priority,” she told a news conference.

More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi - including all of New Orleans - were left without power when Ida slammed the electric grid on Sunday with its 150 mph (240 kph) winds, toppling a major transmission tower and knocking out thousands of miles of lines and hundreds of substations.

An estimated 25,000-plus utility workers labored to restore electricity, but officials said it could take weeks.

The mayor estimated about half of New Orleans’ population evacuated before Ida struck.

City crews removing debris from roads and cutting up fallen trees had some streets almost completely cleared, while others remained cluttered with obstacles.

A few corner stores were open. Many were taking cash only, though some had working ATM machines. In many areas, National Guard soldiers or law enforcement stood posted at pharmacies and gas stations, where drivers waited in long lines for fuel.

Ida was the fifth most powerful storm to strike the U.S. when it hit Louisiana on Sunday with maximum winds of 150 mph (240 kph). The hurricane likely caused $50 billion or more in total damage, Karen Clark of the risk modeling company Karen Clark and Company told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol Heights Middle School will close for 14 calendar days. It is scheduled to reopen on...
4th Montgomery school closing over COVID-19 concerns
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
Wetumpka High School is shifting to virtual learning through the rest of the week, according to...
Wetumpka High School shifts to virtual learning through end of week
Dothan tornado caught on cam.
Tornado touches down on Dothan’s west side
The Montgomery Public Schools system has closed a fifth school due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
5th Montgomery public school to close over COVID rise

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk...
More than 30 California children still stuck in Afghanistan
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Official reports progress in defending Lake Tahoe from fire
In this aerial photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand...
Biden to visit New Orleans as Ida federal response continues
WSFA 12 News anchor Sally Pitts toured football stadiums across Alabama.
Sally’s Adventures: Football stadium tour across Alabama
The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near the...
After Ida, small recovery signs amid daunting destruction