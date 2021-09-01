Advertise
Plane crashes in Geneva, pilot not injured

A small aircraft crashed into a barn in Geneva, Alabama on September 1, 2021.
A small aircraft crashed into a barn in Geneva, Alabama on September 1, 2021.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A small plane crashed Wednesday near the Geneva Airport, Sheriff Tony Helms and Police Chief Pepper Mock confirmed.

The pilot escaped without injuries after his ultra-light type aircraft crashed into a barn.

“He was able to escape the wreckage and actually met paramedics as they neared the scene,” Mock told News 4. Mock said he is unsure what caused the accident, only that the plane crashed.

What made the situation initially more disturbing is initial reports indicated the plane had crashed into a retail store.

(This story updated to provide additional crash information and quote from Chief Mock).

