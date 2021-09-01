Advertise
Statewide moment of silence to honor 12k lost to pandemic

The Alabama Hospital Association has called for a statewide moment of silence to remember the thousands of Alabamians lost to COVID-19.
The Alabama Hospital Association has called for a statewide moment of silence to remember the thousands of Alabamians lost to COVID-19.(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Hospital Association has called for a statewide moment of silence to remember the thousands of Alabamians lost to COVID-19.

The moment of silence had been called for noon on Tuesday. The AHA is encouraging residents to participate from wherever they are, to remember those who have died and those who are still suffering from COVID, the families of those affected, and the healthcare workers caring for them.

To date, the Alabama Department of Public Health says the pandemic has claimed 12,283 Alabamians’ lives.

“The Delta variant is causing unprecedented devastation and grief in Alabama,” said Dr. Donald E. Williamson, president of the AHA. “We had hoped that we’d be in a better place this fall, but our hospitals are full, and families across the state continue to deal with tremendous loss. Our dedicated healthcare workers are under incredible physical and emotional strain yet still are giving all they have to care for their patients. Likely, all of us know someone who COVID-19 has negatively impacted, and we would like to take a moment to pause and remember these individuals.”

AHA says hospital staff and physicians from across the state will participate in the moment of silence, along with places of worship the Sunday before.

“Seeing the dramatic loss of lives and the awful sickness caused by the virus has been extremely challenging for our hospitals and their staff and physicians, and we thought it might be helpful and healing for us all to have a few collective minutes of silent reflection and prayer,” added Dr. Williamson.  “We urge others across the state to join us on Tuesday.”

