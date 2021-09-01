Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

VIDEO: Referee seen grabbing child by facemask in game between Corner and Jasper

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNER, Ala. (WBRC) - A family in Corner is asking for a public apology from a youth league referee after he’s seen on video aggressively grabbing their son by the facemask.

The video, shared by Phillip Dollar, was a game last weekend between 11 and 12-year olds in Jasper and Corner.

After the play is dead, one of the officials grabs the player by the facemask before coaches step in and break it up. All the officials then left the game.

A letter obtained by WBRC and confirmed by the President of the All-County Youth Football League states the official has been banned from officiating their games.

He was wearing an Alabama High school Athletic Association logoed shirt.

WBRC contacted the AHSAA and they had no comment because they said the referee was an independent contractor working a non-sanctioned game.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol Heights Middle School will close for 14 calendar days. It is scheduled to reopen on...
4th Montgomery school closing over COVID-19 concerns
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
Wetumpka High School is shifting to virtual learning through the rest of the week, according to...
Wetumpka High School shifts to virtual learning through end of week
Dothan tornado caught on cam.
Tornado touches down on Dothan’s west side
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV

Latest News

This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge prepares to rule on Purdue Pharma’s opioid settlement
The Alabama Hospital Association has called for a statewide moment of silence to remember the...
Statewide moment of silence to honor 12k lost to pandemic
A ref has been banned after pulling a player's facemask
Ref banned after pulling player's facemask
A cold front will bring showers and storms late this afternoon and evening.
One last round of rain today, then trending dry this weekend