VIDEO: Referee seen grabbing child by facemask in game between Corner and Jasper

CORNER, Ala. (WBRC) - A family in Corner is asking for a public apology from a youth league referee after he’s seen on video aggressively grabbing their son by the facemask.

The video, shared by Phillip Dollar, was a game last weekend between 11 and 12-year olds in Jasper and Corner.

After the play is dead, one of the officials grabs the player by the facemask before coaches step in and break it up. All the officials then left the game.

A letter obtained by WBRC and confirmed by the President of the All-County Youth Football League states the official has been banned from officiating their games.

He was wearing an Alabama High school Athletic Association logoed shirt.

WBRC contacted the AHSAA and they had no comment because they said the referee was an independent contractor working a non-sanctioned game.

