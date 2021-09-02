Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

10 soldiers taken to hospital in convoy crash on way to Ida relief efforts

The crash happened on I-55, near I-220.
The crash happened on I-55, near I-220.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ten soldiers were taken to the hospital after a crash as part of a convoy headed to Louisiana to aid with Hurricane Ida relief.

Lieutenant Brian Myers says the group was traveling on I-55, near the I-220 split, when another driver cut them off, causing a chain reaction.

The lead of the convoy slammed their brakes, causing six military vehicles to collide.

Ten soldiers were taken to the hospital per protocol but just one had minor injuries.

Traffic is blocked in the area but expected to be cleared soon.

The scene on I-55
The scene on I-55(MDOT)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Public Schools bus
7 Montgomery schools now closed over COVID rise
The Alabama Department of Public Health introduced a COVID-19 vaccine initiative Thursday tied...
Alabama launches vaccine incentive aimed at football fans
Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo
Search underway to find Lake Martin boat crash victim
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said a man’s body was found in the Tallapoosa River...
Man’s body recovered in Tallapoosa River
Quindarius Minor, 25, is charged with capital murder in the death of Mariah Patton, 25.
Victim’s death prompts upgraded charges in January shooting

Latest News

:Amazon is adding 55,000 employees globally in first hiring push under CEO Andy Jassy.
US hiring slows as delta variant weakens travel and tourism
The FTC is reportedly asking for information on how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment.
FTC wants to know why McDonald’s ice cream machines break so often
How to take care of a child with COVID at home
Labor Day Weekend will feature hot afternoons, pleasant mornings and only a few showers and...
Labor Day Weekend brings sun, typical heat and a few storms
Josh: Hour by hour check of Labor Day Weekend's forecast!
Josh: Hour by hour check of Labor Day Weekend's forecast!