11 plead guilty to oxycodone distribution involving Montgomery physician

Eleven more people have pleaded guilty to charges related to distributing oxycodone involving a Montgomery physician.(MGN)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eleven more people have pleaded guilty to charges related to distributing oxycodone involving a Montgomery physician.

The suspects appeared in federal court and pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to possess oxycodone with intent to distribute unlawfully and for illegally distributing the prescription drug

The following suspects pleaded guilty:

  • Joseph Anthony Coleman, 37, of Montgomery, Alabama.
  • Kambria Symone Robinson, 29, of Atlanta, Georgia.
  • Rubin Sanders, 30, of Atlanta, Georgia.
  • Towanna Lorrell Chapman, 36, of Montgomery, Alabama.
  • Jamal Anthony Thomas, 37, of Montgomery, Alabama.
  • Maurice Daughtry, 38, of Marietta, Georgia.
  • Melodie Donne Armer Cheatham, 38, of Savannah, Georgia.
  • Carlos D’Angelo Jones, 34, of Memphis, Tennessee.
  • Garren Charles Rogers, 35, of Houston, Texas.
  • Geniece Chadell Maxon, 33, of Lynwood, Illinois.
  • Robert Lee Thompson, 32, of Madison, Alabama.

According to court documents, the defendants agreed among themselves and others to obtain illegitimate and unlawful prescriptions for oxycodone. These prescriptions were signed by Montgomery physician, Dr. D’Livro Lemat Beauchamp.

Beauchamp pleaded guilty to one count of felony information. An information count allows a defendant to plead guilty before the case goes before a grand jury.

Beauchamp was arrested in July 2020 as part of an ongoing federal pill mill investigation involving his medical practice, Symmetry MedSpa.

A sentencing hearing will be held for each of the defendants where they will face a maximum sentence of 20 years, a maximum fine of $1 million and other monetary penalties.

Cases against other co-conspirators named in the indictment are still pending.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

