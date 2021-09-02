Advertise
150 Alabama National Guard members deploying to Ida-ravaged Louisiana

About 150 members of the Alabama National Guard are to be deployed to Louisiana to help following the devastation from Hurricane Ida.
About 150 members of the Alabama National Guard are to be deployed to Louisiana to help following the devastation from Hurricane Ida.(Source: WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has authorized the deployment of some Alabama National Guard members to Louisiana.

Ivey’s decision means the state can now send approximately 150 military police to help following the devastation from Hurricane Ida.

“The good men and women of the Alabama National Guard always stand ready to assist their fellow Alabamians and our country, when needed,” Ivey said. “Hurricane Ida took a significant toll on our neighbors to the west, particularly in Louisiana, which is where our folks are being requested to help. Alabama continues to offer any relief we can provide.”

Ivey’s activation of the guard members comes hours after she issued a supplemental state of emergency to help Ida evacuees who are in Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

