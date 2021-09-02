150 Alabama National Guard members deploying to Ida-ravaged Louisiana

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has authorized the deployment of some Alabama National Guard members to Louisiana.

Ivey’s decision means the state can now send approximately 150 military police to help following the devastation from Hurricane Ida.

“The good men and women of the Alabama National Guard always stand ready to assist their fellow Alabamians and our country, when needed,” Ivey said. “Hurricane Ida took a significant toll on our neighbors to the west, particularly in Louisiana, which is where our folks are being requested to help. Alabama continues to offer any relief we can provide.”

Ivey’s activation of the guard members comes hours after she issued a supplemental state of emergency to help Ida evacuees who are in Alabama.

